Iqra University enables fee collection through NiFT ePay

KARACHI: Iqra University signs up and has also gone live with the NiFT’s DFS platform under the brand name “NiFT ePay” which is the ePayment gateway offered by National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NiFT), one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan for enabling its students to pay their fees conveniently.

NIFT ePay launched it account based e-commerce payment platform which is gradually being adopted by leading businesses in Pakistan in different business verticals. The flexible pricing regime and the ability to customize solutions to enable payments across various use cases is a key upside for the NIFT’s payment gateway. NIFT ePay has enabled the students and their parents the ability to pay their fees/dues using their bank account on Iqra University’s website. This helps Iqra also to get an instant update of the payment to its system to record the payment.

The agreement was signed between Haider Wahab, CEO NiFT and Dr Mirza A. Haq, Registrar Iqra University. =

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Haq articulated that “this initiative will not only bring convenience to the lives of students and the parents but also save a lot of their time and efforts. They will now be able to pay the fee with quick thumb clicks.”

Haider Wahab, CEO NIFT said, “We are proud and excited to enable Iqra University, as the diversity of the use cases being enabled by NIFT’s payment gateway is critical to our plans. We learn and customize our platform each passing day for enabling different industries and their unique implementation. This is exactly the vision that was behind NIFT ePay and it very heartening to see its actual manifestation in the market.”—PR

