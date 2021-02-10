Chinese envoy, WAPDA chief discuss hydropower projects

LAHORE: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong has discussed matters relating to the Chinese cooperation in the construction of water and hydropower projects with Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd).

Speaking on the occasion, the WAPDA Chairman expressed the gratitude for Chinese assistance in completion of WAPDA projects. He said that Chinese construction firms have been working on a number of WAPDA projects including super mega Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, and Dasu Hydropower Project. Underlining significance of these projects for sustained economic development, poverty alleviation and social uplift in Pakistan, the Chairman expressed the hope that the Chinese construction firms would complete these projects on time and in accordance with the laid down standards.

He said that WAPDA highly values the Chinese support for its projects, adding that the level of cooperation between WAPDA and the Chinese institutions will further enhance in the days to come. The Chinese ambassador appreciated the efforts made by WAPDA for the implementation of its projects to cope with water and electricity needs in Pakistan.

