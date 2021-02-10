Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1950 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1950 Indus 2000 Bajwa 2000 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2050 United 2025 Abdullah Textile 2000 Indus 2050 Bajwa 2030 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2250 Suriya Tex 2200 United 2000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2200 Nadeem Textile 2200 Indus Dyeing 2250 Abdullah Textile 2000 Lucky Cotton 2000 22/1. Bajwa 2200 United 2100 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2280 26/1. AL-Karam 2350 Amin Text 2350 Shadman Cotton 2350 Diamond Int'l 2350 Lucky Cotton 2300 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2380 30/1. Amin Tex. 2400 Al-Karam 2430 Jubilee Spinning 2380 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2400 Lucky Cotton 2350 Diamond Intl 2400 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2400 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2900 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3200 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3150 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2340 Amin 2340 Indus Dyeing 2380 Bajwa 2380 Nadeem Textile 2380 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3100 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3250 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2400 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2500 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3400 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3500 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1480 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1400 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1580 Masal 1500 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 169.00 Rupali 168.00 Imported 190.00 75/36/0 Imported 146.00 Local 130.00 Rupali 130.00 75/36/Him Imported 160.00 Local 141.00 Rupali 140.00 100/36/0 Imported 140.00 Local 123.00 100/48/INT Local 127.00 Rupali 125.00 Imported 151.00 150/48/0 Imported 130.00 Local 111.00 Rupali 110.00 150/48/Him Imported 134.00 Local 117.00 Rupali 115.00 300/96/0 Imported 116.00 Local 106.00 Rupali 104.00 300/96/Him Imported 126.00 Local 109.00 Rupali 107.00 150/144/Sim Imported 126.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 142.00 Local 124.00 75/72/Sim Imported 158.00 Local 136.00 75/144/Sim Imported 160.00 Local 136.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 126.00 75/72/SD Imported 122.00 50/36/BR Imported 138.00 Local 160.00 100/36/BR Imported 110.00 150/48/BR Imported 114.00 300/96/BR Imported 102.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 151.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 155.00 A. A. Cotton 155.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 161.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 165.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 174.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 165.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 186.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 198.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 212.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 189.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 190.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 230.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 195.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 200.00 Prima 200.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 30/S Kcetex 210.00 Prima 210.00 Local (AVG Price) 205.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 185.00 Local 175.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 195.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 145.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 155.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 160.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 200.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 169.00 A. A. Cotton 160.00 Lucky Cotton 160.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 165.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 172.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 176.00 IFL (52 48) 177.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 183.00 Zainab (Combed) 184.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 185.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 195.00 Zainab (Combed) 196.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 178.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 209.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 208.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 195.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 220.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 229.00 45/1 PC Zainab 229.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 175.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 165.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 205.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 210.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 198.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 197.00 I.C.I. Bright 199.00 Rupali 1.D 198.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 197.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 197.00 Ibrahim 1.D 198.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 199.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 199.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 320.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 320.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 320.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 320.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 375.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 375.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 08.02.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

