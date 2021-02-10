ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1950
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1950
Indus                              2000
Bajwa                              2000
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2050
United                             2025
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2030
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2250
Suriya Tex                         2200
United                             2000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2200
Nadeem Textile                     2200
Indus Dyeing                       2250
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Lucky Cotton                       2000
22/1.
Bajwa                              2200
United                             2100
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2280
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2350
Amin Text                          2350
Shadman Cotton                     2350
Diamond Int'l                      2350
Lucky Cotton                       2300
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2380
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2400
Al-Karam                           2430
Jubilee Spinning                   2380
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2400
Lucky Cotton                       2350
Diamond Intl                       2400
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2400
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2900
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3150
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2340
Amin                               2340
Indus Dyeing                       2380
Bajwa                              2380
Nadeem Textile                     2380
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3250
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2400
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2500
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3400
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3500
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1480
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1400
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1580
Masal                              1500
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            169.00
Rupali                           168.00
Imported                         190.00
75/36/0
Imported                         146.00
Local                            130.00
Rupali                           130.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         160.00
Local                            141.00
Rupali                           140.00
100/36/0
Imported                         140.00
Local                            123.00
100/48/INT
Local                            127.00
Rupali                           125.00
Imported                         151.00
150/48/0
Imported                         130.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           110.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         134.00
Local                            117.00
Rupali                           115.00
300/96/0
Imported                         116.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           104.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         126.00
Local                            109.00
Rupali                           107.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         126.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         142.00
Local                            124.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         158.00
Local                            136.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         160.00
Local                            136.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         126.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         122.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         110.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         114.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    151.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     155.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        161.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        165.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               174.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     165.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     186.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    198.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    212.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 189.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               190.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                230.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           195.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           200.00
Prima                            200.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           210.00
Prima                            210.00
Local (AVG Price)                205.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           185.00
Local                            175.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            195.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           169.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
Lucky Cotton                     160.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       172.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            176.00
IFL (52 48)                      177.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    183.00
Zainab (Combed)                  184.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            185.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 195.00
Zainab (Combed)                  196.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      178.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          209.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  208.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            195.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 220.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            229.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           229.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             175.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             195.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       198.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  197.00
I.C.I. Bright                    199.00
Rupali 1.D                       198.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  197.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               197.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      198.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             199.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          199.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                320.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                320.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 320.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      320.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               375.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              375.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 08.02.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nadeem Textile Karachi Yarn Market Rate Abdullah Textile

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt

Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Covid may have taken ‘convoluted path’ to Wuhan: WHO

Govt says plans to complete revival process within given timeframe

What lies in store for PSM, CJP asks ministers

UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe enters Mars orbit in first for Arab world

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.