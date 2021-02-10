KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 752,768,515 408,678,215 32,290,798,062 14,405,980,294 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,012,989,599 (2,281,452,202) (268,462,603) Local Individuals 28,453,537,736 (27,706,829,326) 746,708,410 Local Corporates 11,875,577,418 (12,353,823,225) (478,245,807) ===============================================================================

