NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
10 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
752,768,515 408,678,215 32,290,798,062 14,405,980,294
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,012,989,599 (2,281,452,202) (268,462,603)
Local Individuals 28,453,537,736 (27,706,829,326) 746,708,410
Local Corporates 11,875,577,418 (12,353,823,225) (478,245,807)
===============================================================================
