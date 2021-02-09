World
New York AG urges US FDA to take action on baby food safety standards
- James urges the FDA to follow recommendations issued last week by a US House panel to set standards for all baby food
09 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday urged the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action to set uniform standards related to toxic metals across all baby foods.
James urges the FDA to follow recommendations issued last week by a US House panel to set standards for all baby food, not just rice cereal, and require food manufacturers to test finished products for toxic metals rather than just separate ingredients. James also said she is simultaneously exploring all legal options.
