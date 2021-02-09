Returning officers, Polling Officers for the Senate election announced

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday notified the appointment of Returning Officers and Polling Officers for the upcoming Senate election.

As per details, the appointment of returning officers and polling officers was confirmed by the commission via notification.

Special secretary Zafar Iqbal has been named as returning officer, while Shamshad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Asif Ali Yaseen, Waqas Ahmed, Atif Rahim, Kashif Abbas and Tabassum Javed will perform duties as polling officers for the upper house election in Islamabad.

The commission has also named provincial election commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan as returning officer for Senate election in Sindh, while Ghulam Israr Khan is nominated as returning officer for Senate election in Punjab.

Similarly, Sharifullah and Muhammad Raziq will perform their duties as returning officers for Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan respectively.

The National Assembly and four provincial assemblies will be electoral colleges for election of the upper house of the parliament.

It is to be mentioned here that the ECP will announce the schedule of the Senate election on February 11.