ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.47%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.32%)
DGKC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.7%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.66%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
TRG 129.25 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (4.56%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.35 (0.67%)
BR30 26,018 Increased By ▲ 306.93 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,890 Increased By ▲ 168.36 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,597 Increased By ▲ 97.01 (0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Haiti opposition names new transitional leader amid presidency fight

  • Earlier in the day, two journalists covering a small protest were shot in the capital and one of them is in a serious condition, according to news outlets and videos uploaded on social media.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: The Haitian opposition on Monday escalated a constitutional crisis by naming a magistrate as an interim leader for the troubled Caribbean country amid a dispute over when the term of President Jovenel Moise ends.

Political tension was exacerbated on Sunday when Moise alleged there had been an attempt to overthrow the government and 23 people were arrested, including a Supreme Court judge and a senior police official.

The opposition dismissed the suggestion of a coup attempt, and said Moise should have stepped down on Feb. 7 when it says his five-year term ended.

The president has vowed to stay in power until February 2022, pointing out that an interim administration had governed for a year after he was elected in a disputed poll that was canceled by the electoral council.

Moise took power in 2017 after fresh elections.

Magistrate Joseph Mecene Jean Louis, 72, said in a video message that he had been chosen by the opposition to replace Moise, who the opposition accuses of being authoritarian and presiding over a crippling economic crisis.

"I declare to accept the choice of the opposition and the civil society to be able to serve my country as the provisional president," Jean Louis said.

Moise, who has ruled by decree since January last year, has stated he would hand over power to the winner of the September presidential election but would not step down until his term expires in 2022.

The United States, which is the biggest donor to Haiti, appears to have backed Moise's timeline, saying the new president should take office in February next year.

On Monday, Moise held a cabinet meeting and said on Twitter the government is "taking all measures to ensure the safety of the population".

Haiti's executive branch, consisting of the president, prime minister and ministers, published a decree announcing three Supreme Court judges who were approached by the opposition to replace Moise as president are to be retired.

Haiti's military on Monday said it was concerned about political events but appeared to back Moise, saying it would defend the rule of law and "legitimate authorities democratically elected by the population".

Earlier in the day, two journalists covering a small protest were shot in the capital and one of them is in a serious condition, according to news outlets and videos uploaded on social media.

Andre Michel, an opposition figure, told Reuters that the opposition would keep up its protests against the government this week.

"The mobilization must continue to force Jovenel Moise to leave office," Michel said. "We hope that the international community will support our approach."

mobilization journalists President Jovenel Moise Haiti Haitian opposition

Haiti opposition names new transitional leader amid presidency fight

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters