Status of FBR tribunals: Parliamentary panel seeks briefing from law ministry

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel sought detailed briefing on the status of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tribunals in the next meeting of the committee.

The subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on monitoring and implementation on directives sought a briefing from the law ministry over the matter of status of tribunals of the FBR.

The meeting was held with its Convener Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the PAC directives related to the FBR from the year 2004 to 2009.

While examining the matter of pending tax matters, Ayaz Sadiq remarked that it was easy to criticise the FBR but it also faced many problems.

The FBR chairman told the committee that half of the cases related to tax disputes were pending in the tribunals.

Riaz Fatyana, who heads the Law and Justice Committee of the National Assembly, will take up the issue of appointment of members of the tax tribunals as currently only one tribunal was completed out of eight tribunals.

