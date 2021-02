Senate elections: PPP forms board to award tickets

KARACHI: A Parliamentary Board headed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been constituted to award party tickets to the candidates for Senate elections 2021, with the following members.

Faryal Talpur, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, and provincial president and general secretary.

A notification in this regard has been issued from the chairman’s secretariat by his political secretary Jameel Ahmed Soomro.

