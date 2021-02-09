KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 8, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 485,334,792 275,481,536 25,662,623,748 12,678,484,697 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,466,783,512 (1,683,812,654) (217,029,142) Local Individuals 21,562,124,392 (21,545,902,927) 16,221,465 Local Corporates 9,877,121,992 (9,676,314,315) 200,807,677 ===============================================================================

