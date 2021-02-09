Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
09 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 8, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
485,334,792 275,481,536 25,662,623,748 12,678,484,697
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,466,783,512 (1,683,812,654) (217,029,142)
Local Individuals 21,562,124,392 (21,545,902,927) 16,221,465
Local Corporates 9,877,121,992 (9,676,314,315) 200,807,677
===============================================================================
