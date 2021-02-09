ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 8, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
485,334,792           275,481,536        25,662,623,748          12,678,484,697
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                   Gross             Gross                   Net Buy
                               Buy              (Sell)                  /(Sell)
                                Rs                Rs                         Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)   1,466,783,512    (1,683,812,654)       (217,029,142)
Local Individuals         21,562,124,392   (21,545,902,927)          16,221,465
Local Corporates           9,877,121,992    (9,676,314,315)         200,807,677
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

