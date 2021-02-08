ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK's Gove scolds EU for putting 'integrationist theology' above peace in N.Ireland

  • If people put a particular type of integrationist theology ahead of the interests of the people of Northern Ireland they are not serving the cause of peace and progress in Northern Ireland - and that is my pricipal and overriding concern,
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman on Brexit scolded the European Commission on Monday for prioritising "integrationist theology" above peace in Northern Ireland.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said the EU's implementing regulation for invoking Article 16 of the Northern Irish Protocol remained in place.

"If people put a particular type of integrationist theology ahead of the interests of the people of Northern Ireland they are not serving the cause of peace and progress in Northern Ireland - and that is my pricipal and overriding concern," Gove told lawmakers.

"Pandora's Box has been opened and that is concerning... who knows what Trojan horses will come out," Gove said, quoting former Labour Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin.

Boris Johnson Michael Gove European Commission

UK's Gove scolds EU for putting 'integrationist theology' above peace in N.Ireland

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters