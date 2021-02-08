Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.388mn tonnes by Feb 7

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in world's top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.388 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Feb 7, exporters estimated on Monday, down 3.3% from 1.435 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 25,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to the Abidjan port and 26,000 tonnes to the San Pedro port between February 1 to February 7 for a total of 51,000 tonnes down from 57,000 tonnes during the same week last season.