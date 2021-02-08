Markets
Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.388mn tonnes by Feb 7
- About 25,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to the Abidjan port and 26,000 tonnes to the San Pedro port between February 1 to February 7 for a total of 51,000 tonnes down from 57,000 tonnes during the same week last season.
ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in world's top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.388 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Feb 7, exporters estimated on Monday, down 3.3% from 1.435 million tonnes over the same period last season.
