ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Fazal Software Technology Park inaugurated in Islamabad: PSEB

  • Fazal Software Technology Park was inaugurated by Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui on Thursday, as reported by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).
  • This is the second Software Technology Park inaugurated in Pakistan within a span of less than 3 months.
BR Web Desk 08 Feb 2021

Fazal Software Technology Park was inaugurated by Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui on Thursday, as reported by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). This Software Technology Park would be operated under the supervision of the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication.

With 10 IT companies already occupying 40,000 square feet of space at the Fazal Software Technology Park, this new IT facility is a great example of a successful collaboration between the public and private sector.

While Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was the Chief Guest, the inauguration ceremony was also attended by the President of ICCI, and other officials from the IT ministry and PSEB.

This is the second Software Technology Park inaugurated in Pakistan within a span of less than 3 months. The Gilgit Software Technology Park, set up in collaboration with Special Communication Organisation (SCO), was inaugurated in October last year.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque also commented on this occasion, saying that Pakistan’s IT Industry is a top priority for the present government, which has been working diligently to improve the state of Pakistan’s economy by creating more jobs and improving the overall quality of life.

He also adds that the industry will be provided strong support by the government in the form of extremely attractive incentives. The Federal Minister explains that several projects have been launched to facilitate and assist IT Industry in its growth trajectory, and to ensure continued upward momentum in local and export earnings.

The Ministry of IT has also rolled out the following incentives for Special Technology Zones:

  • A 10-year exemption from income tax, property tax, other taxes and custom duties.
  • A 10-year exemption on dividend income and long-term capital gains from Investment
  • Exemption from GST on good and services for consumption within zones.

“Pakistanis can rightly be proud of the fact that Pakistani IT companies are providing products and services to world’s largest companies. State of the art work on latest technologies such as AI, Robotics and Driverless cars is being conducted in Pakistan and large IT companies, including US companies have set up R&D centers in Pakistan," explained Syed Amin ul Haque.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also stressed upon the need for close liaison between IT Industry and public sector entities for ensuring holistic growth of Pakistan’s IT sector in his special address during the ceremony.

export IT industry Syed Amin Ul Haque PSEB Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Ministry of IT and Telecommunications IT ministry Fazal Software Technology Park Software Technology Park Gilgit Software Technology Park Special Technology zones

Fazal Software Technology Park inaugurated in Islamabad: PSEB

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters