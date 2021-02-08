World
Russia reports 15,916 new coronavirus cases, 407 deaths
08 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 15,916 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,728 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,983,197.
Authorities also reported an additional 407 deaths, raising the official total to 77,068.
