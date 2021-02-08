ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 5,000 Decreased By ▼ -7.96 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,760 Increased By ▲ 85.25 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,766 Decreased By ▼ -139.99 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,530 Decreased By ▼ -46.13 (-0.24%)
Tokyo stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

AFP 08 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending Wall Street rallies on expectations for a US stimulus package and economic recovery in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index grew 2.12 percent, or 609.31 points, to end at 29,388.50 -- a fresh 30-year-high -- while the broader Topix index rose 1.75 percent, or 33.00 points, to 1,923.95.

"Investor sentiment was positive on hopes for the passage of the US stimulus package and economic recovery after the lifting of a state of emergency" in Japan, said Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said.

Ichiro Asai of Daiwa Securities added: "This week will see a peak in corporate earnings by major firms, after Sony reported a sound earnings that beat market expectations overall".

Among big companies announcing results is Toyota, which overtook Volkswagen as top-selling automaker in 2020 and will post its earnings on Wednesday, he noted.

The dollar fetched 105.50 yen in Asian trade, against 105.38 yen in New York.

In Tokyo share trading, Renesas Electronics dropped 3.60 percent to 1,203 yen after it announced talks with UK-based Dialog Semiconductor over a "potential plan to purchase part or all of its shares at a price of 67.50 euro per share".

SoftBank Group surged 4.44 percent to 9,485 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing gained 1.53 percent to 93,630 yen.

Toyota rose 1.45 percent to 8,037 yen while Honda climbed 1.48 percent to 3,013 yen. Nissan grew 1.09 percent to 629.6 yen.

