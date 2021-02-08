Markets
China to sell 2,000 T of beef, mutton from reserves on Feb 10
08 Feb 2021
BEIJING: China will auction 2,000 tonnes of frozen beef and frozen mutton from its state reserves on Feb. 10, said a notice from the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center.
The government has stepped up sales of reserve meat ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Thursday to try to cap high prices during the peak consumption period.
