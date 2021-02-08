ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.32%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
DGKC 116.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.26%)
EPCL 48.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-4.12%)
FCCL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.21%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.72%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.28%)
HUBC 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.91%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
POWER 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
PPL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TRG 119.03 Increased By ▲ 6.01 (5.32%)
UNITY 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,994 Decreased By ▼ -13.88 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,629 Decreased By ▼ -45.87 (-0.18%)
KSE100 46,855 Decreased By ▼ -50.38 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -27.85 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Focus on chip shortage hurting production as Japanese automakers report results

  • Sources told Reuters that Honda will lower its domestic production this month of models such as the Fit subcompact and the N-series mini-vehicle.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese automakers Toyota , Nissan and Honda report third quarter results this week buoyed by recovering demand in China and the United States, but a global chip shortage has clouded their earnings outlook.

A surge in demand for electronics as more people stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to shortages of semi-conductors, forcing the carmakers to cut production just at a time when sales have recovered more quickly than expected.

Compatriots Subaru Corp and Mazda Motor Corp have cut production as well, as have other automakers including Volkswagen AG.

"Chip shortage seems to have a larger impact on Japanese and Europeans as the shortage is mainly caused by NXP Semiconductors and Infineon," said James Hong, an analyst at Macquarie Capital, adding that Korean rivals have a larger number of local suppliers and a healthier chip stockpile.

Chipmakers who supply auto companies outsource most of their production to contract manufacturers like Taiwan's TSMC , which analysts say, often prioritise orders from electronics clients who account for nearly all their revenue.

The supply shortages were exacerbated by the previous US administration's actions to curtail technology transfers to China, which hit Chinese chip factories, as well as by a fire at a chip plant in Japan and coronavirus lockdowns in Southeast Asia.

Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co are scheduled to report third-quarter results on Tuesday, and Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Toyota, the world's largest automaker by vehicle sales, to forecast a profit of 1.5 trillion yen ($14.22 billion) for the year ending March 31.

That compares with a 1.3 trillion yen profit Toyota forecast in November.

Toyota said last month it will cut production of its Tundra full-size pickup truck at its San Antonio, Texas, plant.

Honda will likely forecast a profit of 463.6 billion yen, Refinitiv data shows, compared with its forecast of 420 billion yen.

Sources told Reuters that Honda will lower its domestic production this month of models such as the Fit subcompact and the N-series mini-vehicle.

Nissan is likely to forecast a 230.09 billion yen operating loss for the full year, according to Refinitiv, down from a loss forecast of 340 billion yen.

It is unclear how long the chip shortage will last.

Macquarie Capital expects auto production to be affected until mid 2021, as chipmakers ramp production, while data firm IHS Markit said the shortage could last until the third-quarter of this year.

Toyota Honda Texas Nissan Motor chipmakers Taiwanese chipmakers Japanese automakers

Focus on chip shortage hurting production as Japanese automakers report results

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters