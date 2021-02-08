Over Rs 1.7bn profits earned on Diamer Bhasha Dam Fund

More than Rs 1.708 billion has been accumulated in profits, so far in funds raised for the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

According to the Ministry of Finance, more than Rs 11.25 billion was deposited in the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Diamer, Bhasha Mohmand Dam Fund till November 2020.

More than Rs. 155.7 million has been deposited in this account by four major cellular companies of the country.