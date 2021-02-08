ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
DGKC 116.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.17%)
FCCL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.17%)
FFBL 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.28%)
HASCOL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
HUBC 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
POWER 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 94.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TRG 118.82 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (5.13%)
UNITY 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,994 Decreased By ▼ -14.48 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,622 Decreased By ▼ -52.45 (-0.2%)
KSE100 46,853 Decreased By ▼ -52.93 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,546 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Osaka cruises into second round at Australian Open

  • Osaka, whose flashy attire included leggings and pink shoes, skirt and wristbands, won the first four games and continued the momentum as she relentlessly worked Pavlyuchenkova around the court with powerful groundstrokes.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: World number three Naomi Osaka started her Australian Open in style Monday with an easy straight-sets victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as the delayed Grand Slam finally got under way.

The Japanese star faced a potentially tricky first-round contest against the world number 39, but made light work of the Russian 6-1, 6-2 in 68 minutes.

"I was really nervous coming into this match. I just wanted to play well," Osaka, who hit 18 winners, told a smattering of spectators on Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-year-old, seeded three in Melbourne Park, looked physically strong having withdrawn from the warm-up Gippsland Trophy in the semi-finals, blaming a long-standing shoulder problem.

Osaka, whose flashy attire included leggings and pink shoes, skirt and wristbands, won the first four games and continued the momentum as she relentlessly worked Pavlyuchenkova around the court with powerful groundstrokes.

The three-time Grand Slam winner stretched her streak to 15 matches unbeaten -- including the US Open final -- dating back 12 months.

Osaka, who won the 2019 Australian Open, plays former top 10 player Caroline Garcia of France or Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the second round.

Australian Open Naomi Osaka Gippsland Trophy Rod Laver Arena Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Osaka cruises into second round at Australian Open

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters