Markets
Hong Kong stocks rally in morning
08 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended last week's rally in Monday's morning session, tracking another record on Wall Street, on optimism over slowing virus rates and the rollout of vaccines.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 percent, or 192.03 points, to 29,480.71.
