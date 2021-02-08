ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX witnesses positive trend: BRIndex-100 gains 34.29 points

Recorder Review 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed positive trend during the outgoing week ended on February 04, 2021 on the back of fresh buying mainly by local investors.

BRIndex-100 gained 34.29 points on week-on-week basis to close at 5,008.23 points. Average daily trading volumes stood at 496.433 million shares.

BRIndex-30 declined by 230.49 points to close at 25674.92 points with average daily turnover of 346.001 million shares.

KSE-100 Index increased by 520.25 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 46,905.79 points. Trading activities however remained low as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 17.7 percent to 554.57 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 673.71 million shares. Average daily trading value increased by 1.1 percent to Rs 27.43 billion. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 82 billion to Rs 8.480 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the KSE-100 index closed the week at 46,906 points, up 1.12 percent on week-on-week basis amid volatile sessions, with heavyweight E&P sector supporting the index while profit taking was witnessed in select scrip.

E&P sector turned out to be the top performer during the week (up 7.0 percent) assisted by strengthening oil prices (Brent up 6.8 percent) and removal of dividend distribution cap on MARI. Top performers during the week were GATM (up 27.2 percent), MARI (up 17.2 percent), PSMC (up 11.8 percent), GSKCH (up 9.5 percent) and CHCC (up 7.9 percent) where-as laggards were, GHCL (down 19.9 percent), HASCOL (down 15.5 percent), GATI (down 12.3 percent) and INIL (down 11.6 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the he market remained upbeat for the majority of this week, eventually closing up by 1.1 percent on week-on-week basis.

Best performing sectors during the week included Power (up 3.1 percent) and Pharmaceuticals (up 2.6 percent). E&Ps (up 7.0 percent) also finished higher on the back of higher crude oil prices, boosted further by the MARI announcement, where the ECC approved removal of the cap on its dividend distribution.

Moreover, Cements (up 1.4 percent) and OMCs (up 2.5 percent) rallied on the back of higher volumes. ENDs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex

PSX witnesses positive trend: BRIndex-100 gains 34.29 points

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Threats from Afghan-based terror groups: UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position: FO

Animation industry: MoITT, ISPR collaborate for development

Iran takes ‘final’ stance on nuclear deal

Receivables/payables dispute: KE seeks resolution on equity, fairness Shariah basis

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.