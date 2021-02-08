ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Champion bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery

INP 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: A champion bodybuilder was shot dead by armed men attempting to rob him in Karachi on Saturday night. The incident took place at a real-estate agency in Surjani Town where a group of six men tried to rob Farooq Rafiq but the champion bodybuilder fought back.

Police said “The bodybuilder injured a robber by smashing a glass on his head.” Following this, one of the robbers opened fire at Farooq Rafiq, killing him on the spot, said police and added the body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway.

Rafiq was a champion bodybuilder and had won multiple local and regional competitions. He was titled Karachi Champion and Mr Central as well.

Knife attack: Three people were injured during a fight near Nasir Hotel in Hawks Bay area of Karachi on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, three men 40-year-old Muhammad Iqbal, 50-year-old Faqir Muhammad and 30-year-old Bilal received multiple wounds of a knife attack. They were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Bodies found: Two dead bodies were found from different areas of Karachi on Sunday. A man’s body was found from the ground near Korangi Stop. According to police, the man was axed to death. His dead body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Another body was found from near Gate No 2 in Kemari.

bodybuilder robbery Surjani Town Farooq Rafiq

