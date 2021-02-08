ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.32%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
DGKC 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.24%)
EPCL 48.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-4.12%)
FCCL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.21%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.83%)
HASCOL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.28%)
HUBC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.35%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.05%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
POWER 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
PPL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.46%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.71%)
TRG 119.13 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (5.41%)
UNITY 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,992 Decreased By ▼ -15.77 (-0.31%)
BR30 25,625 Decreased By ▼ -49.67 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,865 Decreased By ▼ -40.71 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,549 Decreased By ▼ -26.5 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research BAFL (Bank Alfalah Limited) 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.42%

Bank Alfalah takes good strides

BR Research 08 Feb 2021

Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) recorded a drop in after-tax profits year-on-year, but beyond the profit and loss numbers, there was enough going on at the balance sheet front, to take heart from, if you are one of the stakeholders. The bank continued to consolidate the balance sheet growth, in line with the changing market dynamics, as an evident asset reprofiling exercise was undertaken in CY20, the results of which are reflected in the markup income composition.

The markup earned and net markup income virtually remained unchanged from last year, as a swift reduction in policy rates by the central bank in response to the pandemic, was the key driver. There was ample growth in the volume of earning assets, and if 9MCY20 balance sheet numbers are any guide, BAFL showed immense interest in government securities.

The investment portfolio by the end of September 2020 had jumped by 80 percent over December 2019, comfortably outpacing the growth in advances. Not only that, but the investment portfolio also crossed the advances in absolute size, as lending opportunities were far and few between, as the pandemic hit the economic activities hard.

Expectedly, the provisioning expenses have taken a big toll on the profitability. Significantly higher provisioning in CY20 was an industrywide phenomenon, as banks raced to make aggressive provisions to ensure prudence.

There was significant activity on the non-core income front, led by the gain on sale of securities. The gain on sale of securities contributed virtually to the entire year-on-year increase, having gone yup by Rs2.2 billion over last year. The bank managed to keep the fee and commission income intact despite the hardships of CY20, which is testament to the rather resilient strong cross-selling at BAFL. Administrative expenses were kept largely in check, aiding the overall cost-to-income ratio. BAFL, after a centra bank imposed hiatus on dividends, announced a final cash dividend of Rs2/share, taking the full year payout to Rs4/share.

central bank banking Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank Alfalah takes good strides

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters