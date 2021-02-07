ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Govt taking revolutionary steps for welfare of youth: Noorul Haq Qadri

  • He said sports infrastructure was being developed to bring forward the talented players so that they can bring laurel for the country.
APP 07 Feb 2021

JAMRUD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of the youth and work was underway to provide them sports facilities as per international standard in every Tehsil and district.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Pakistan Sports Festival, which got underway here at Jamrud Sports Complex.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said keeping in view the importance of physical and mental fitness of the youth, Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated 1000 Playground project.

He said that youth is our precious asset and attracting them to healthy activities is one of the top priorities of the government. The minister said that practical steps have been taken in all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and integrated districts without any discrimination to empower the youth.

He said sports infrastructure was being developed to bring forward the talented players so that they can bring laurel for the country.

He said that Pakistan Sports Festival,being organized in all tribal districts, would ensure commutative exposure to the talented tribal youth. This assures that peace has been restored in the entire province. Our Armed Forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace, he added.

Holding Pakistan Sports Festival will help the youth to hone their talent in healthy activities.

He said the federal and provincial governements were paying special attention to sports activities and that is why the provincial government has allocated a handsome amount of Rs 2.7 billions in this regard for development of sports infrastructure under Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities.

Earlier, Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri formally inaugurated the Pakistan Sports Festival wherein 2500 players were taking part.

Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher, Brigadier Shaukat Rana and Col. Nadeem and Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan, Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah, Sports Manager Rahid Gul Molaguri, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin were also present.

More than 2500 players from six tehsils of Khyber district including Landi Kotal, Bara, Malaguri, Tirah, Zakhakhel and Jamrud will participate in six different sports including cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton and basketball. The Pakistan Sports Festival would continue until March 23, 2021.

