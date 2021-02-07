Peace restored in tribal districts after meritorious sacrifices of law enforcement authorities: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said peace has been restored in tribal districts after meritorious sacrifices of law enforcement authorities.

Inaugurating Pakistan Sports Festival in Jamrud area of district Khyber on Sunday, he said no-go areas have been eliminated in the tribal belt and now people are leading a peaceful life there.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said some elements are trying to sabotage peace in the country but they will never be successful in their nefarious designs.

He said the tribal people will never hesitate to give any sacrifices for the country.

He lauded the efforts of security forces, sports department and district administration for holding Pakistan Sports Festival in the area.