India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram

(Karachi) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that India's actions and human rights violations clearly pose a threat to international peace and security, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

In an article published in news portal of world body, Akram said that the Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

He maintained that under international law, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir have the right to restore their right to self-determination by any means at their disposal, including armed struggle.

He pointed out that in a bid to justify its oppression, India has portrayed the legitimate Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism.

Pakistani envoy said the UN and the international community have a responsibility to help resolve the IIOJK dispute.

Earlier, speaking on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is ready to take two steps forward for peace if India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

Imran said no one should mistake Pakistan's desire for stability & peace as a sign of weakness. He stated that it is because of our strength & confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that fulfills the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The premier maintained that he wants to reiterate that Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions.