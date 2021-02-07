ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday vowed to strongly resist the promulgation of ordinance aimed at holding Senate polls through open ballot.

Maryam Nawaz met Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is also president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and discussed the opposition parties’ joint strategy with regard to forthcoming Senate elections, the promulgation of the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the PDM’s March 26 “long march” and other issues with regard to the anti-government movement.

Sources said that the two leaders particularly exchanged views on the PTI government’s plan of holding Senate elections through open ballot by promulgating the presidential ordinance.

They said that the two leaders vowed to strongly resist any change in the procedure of the Senate election process through an ordinance, adding that the two also deliberated upon the possibility of challenging the ordinance in the court.

However, they said that it was decided that a meeting of the PDM steering committee would soon be convened to formulate a joint strategy in this regard.

The two leaders also reviewed the strategy for contesting the Senate elections jointly, the sources said, adding that a mechanism for the “long march” towards Islamabad from all the provincial capitals on March 26 was also discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Maryam Nawaz PDM opposition parties Senate elections PTI Government JUI F

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.