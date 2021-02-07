Karachi Commodore visits GCU

LAHORE: Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie on Saturday visited GC University, Lahore and addressed awareness seminar on the importance of maritime security and its role in Pakistan’s economy.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi conducted the seminar which was attended by faculty deans, chairpersons and heads of academic and administrative departments and presidents of students’ societies at the University’s Bukhari Auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Azmie said Pakistan Navy is force with air, ground, water and sub-surface capabilities. He briefed the participants about the hierarchy and functioning of Pakistan Navy as well its warships and submarines. He said Gadani ship-breaking industry has a potential of contributing to 10 percent of GDP. Similarly, he indicated that there is huge potential to cultivate the blue-economy and benefit from it. Commodore Azmie’s address included references from different books of international repute.

Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi stressed the need of regular interactions of national and professional organizations with academia. He concluded the session with a note of thanks to Commodore Azmie. He further reiterated the strong resolve to make 2021 the most exceptional year in the history of GC University Lahore.

