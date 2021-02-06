Country's economy is on upward trajectory due to govt’s prudent policies: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said the incumbent government had decided to curtail its expenditures further to pass on relief to the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has already taken austerity measures to control fiscal deficit.

He said macroeconomic indicators are posting positive growth, which shows that the country's economy is on upward trajectory.

He said it is due to the prudent policies and initiatives, taken by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left the fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans.