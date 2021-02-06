World
Middle East to be focus of Biden National Security Council meeting
06 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: Members of U.S. President Joe Biden's National Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the Middle East, but no policy decisions will be taken, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"The focus is broadly on the Middle East. I'm sure Iran will be a part of the discussion," Psaki told a White House briefing. "It's not a decisional meeting."
Biden will not attend the meeting, she said.
