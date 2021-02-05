Markets
Brazil oil regulator ANP notifies Petrobras, BR Distribuidora of aviation gasoline investigation
- ANP said aviation gasoline produced by Petroleo Brasileiro SA in January did not meet required standards and that its auditors have been at the Presidente Bernardes refinery investigating the issue since Feb. 3
05 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil oil regulator ANP has notified state-controlled oil company Petrobras and fuel distributor BR Distribuidora of an investigation on the quality of aviation gasoline, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.
ANP said aviation gasoline produced by Petroleo Brasileiro SA in January did not meet required standards and that its auditors have been at the Presidente Bernardes refinery investigating the issue since Feb. 3. Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
