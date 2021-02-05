Markets
Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of US data
05 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors await US job data to be released later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index grew 1.54 percent or 437.24 points to end at 28,779.19, while the broader Topix index rose 1.38 percent or 25.83 points to 1,890.95.
