Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

(Karachi) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN Resolutions to end this human tragedy.

In a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS paid glowing tributes to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people. He said the Kashmiris are braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The COAS stated, “Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces."

He maintained, "Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions.”

Earlier, speaking during his visit to Lahore Garrison the other day, Gen Bajwa said that the people of Kashmir and this region “deserve peace” and reiterated the need for “greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war”.

The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (II0J&K) was also discussed. COAS reaffirmed the commitment for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.