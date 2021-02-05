ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

  • Army chief says the Kashmiris are braving gravest atrocities and lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
  • The people of Kashmir and this region deserve peace: Bajwa
Fahad Zulfikar 05 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN Resolutions to end this human tragedy.

In a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS paid glowing tributes to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people. He said the Kashmiris are braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The COAS stated, “Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces."

He maintained, "Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions.”

Earlier, speaking during his visit to Lahore Garrison the other day, Gen Bajwa said that the people of Kashmir and this region “deserve peace” and reiterated the need for “greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war”.

The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (II0J&K) was also discussed. COAS reaffirmed the commitment for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

Kashmir dispute UN resolutions Indian forces General Qamar Javed Bajwa Inter Services Public Relations Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan glowing tributes gravest atrocities, human rights violations

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters