Punjab ready to support other provinces: Nikai

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nikai has said that Punjab government warmly welcome KPK province to collaborate with Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) for its professional resources.

He expressed these views presided over the 41st meeting of the Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of various departments, two members of Punjab Assembly and IDAP Board members. IDAP was approved to work as a consultancy and development firm for various projects.

Master Plan of City Campus of University of Chakwal, Infrastructure Development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies Sambrial Sialkot, Fast Track Development Projects of Ministry of Health Sciences and Patwar School Board of Revenue were handed over to the authority to provide its professional services as well as consultancy in the respective projects. While discussing the application received by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ask for IDAP help in different development projects specifically in health sector, Punjab is ready to support other provinces too at every level he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021