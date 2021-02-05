ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder
Feb 05, 2021
Pakistan

PPP, PML-N should respect charter of democracy, says Rashid

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should respect the Charter of Democracy in relation to holding of the senate elections through an open ballot.

Talking to the media after addressing an event organised by Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women, Rawalpindi in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Rashid said both the PPP and PML-N had signed the Charter of Democracy in May 2006, but unfortunately they deviated from their stance.

He hoped that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will only limit their movement to vote of no confidence, and will not go beyond long march.

The senate election which will be held in second or third week of March will further strengthen democracy in the country, he said.

The minister said he wanted the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to himself take part in the senate election either from Balochistan or Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in order to strengthen democracy. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan desired to hold senate election through open ballot to stop the buying and selling of votes in the senate elections. To a question, he said the second name of dialogue is democracy. To another question about his contact with the PPP, he said he had no contact with the PPP. He said opposition parties needed to review their decision about resignations from assemblies as resignations from assemblies would make no difference but it would create political uncertainty. Ahmed, earlier, addressing the function said we have set up schools and colleges in the slum areas of Rawalpindi. He said that after establishing this university, children of people residing in the areas near will get an education. This year this university will be set up in one year, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM PML N Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Senate elections Kashmir Solidarity Day

