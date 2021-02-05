ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Indonesia’s palm oil-powered ‘green diesel’ fuels threat to forests

Michael Taylor 05 Feb 2021

Indonesia’s ambitious biodiesel programme will increase the risks of deforestation as more tropical forest could be cleared to grow palm oil, environmentalists have warned, urging policymakers to implement a long-term ban on new plantations.

Indonesia - which is home to the world’s third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.

Looking to also curb costly fuel imports and its planet-heating emissions, the Southeast Asian country raised the “bio” content in its biodiesel to 30% in late 2019 from 20% the year before, with the rest being fossil fuel.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has targeted biodiesel made entirely out of palm oil, but without setting a firm deadline to roll it out widely, as it would require engines to be modified.

State energy company PT Pertamina last month started trials on the so-called “green diesel” after conducting tests with jet fuel late last year.

Yuyun Harmono, climate justice campaign manager at the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (WALHI), said no additional land would be used to produce palm oil for biodiesel yet - but that could change in the future, threatening forests further.

“If there is increasing demand for fuel, there will also be an increase in demand for biofuel ... of course there is a (deforestation) risk,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Indonesia was named as one of the top three countries for rainforest loss in 2019, according to Global Forest Watch, a monitoring service that uses satellite data.

Palm oil - used widely in cosmetics, food products and biofuel around the world - has faced scrutiny from green activists and consumers, who have blamed its production for forest loss, fires and worker exploitation.

In response, the industry’s watchdog, the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, tightened its rules in late 2018, imposing a ban on clearing forests or converting peatland for oil palm plantations.

WALHI’s Harmono said biodiesel should not be viewed as a substitute for fossil-fuel oil and the use of both must fall, echoing comments by green groups last month which urged Jakarta to be more ambitious in its efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Harmono noted that, since 2018, biodiesel is mandatory to power both privately owned and business vehicles.

“It is only 30% (bio-portion) now but when demand increases, then demand for palm oil is also going to increase,” he added.

Indonesia’s biodiesel production last year used just over 7 million tonnes of palm oil - out of total national output of 41.4 million tonnes - up from about 1.4 million in 2015, according to consultancy LMC International.

Malaysia, the world’s second biggest grower, used about 880,000 tonnes of palm oil for biodiesel production in 2020, up from 600,000 in 2015.

“Indonesia has achieved very impressive growth in biodiesel production over the past five years,” said Julian McGill, head of Southeast Asia at LMC International.

“Indonesia’s success at sustaining biodiesel production has been a critical factor in the low stocks and high prices which the industry is enjoying today.”

But a slump in crude oil prices as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand has made Indonesia’s biodiesel programme less economical, while plans to boost the bio-portion to 40% have been delayed.—Reuters

Palm Oil Joko Widodo policymakers biodiesel Yuyun Harmono business vehicles fuels

Michael Taylor

Indonesia’s palm oil-powered ‘green diesel’ fuels threat to forests

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Foreign inflows through RDAs reach $436m

Beleaguered PSM faces shutdown prospect

Chinese vaccine not recommended for people aged above 60

BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

PDM evolves strategy for Senate elections

SC questions dissolution of local bodies in Punjab

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.