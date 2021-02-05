KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 498,722,100 279,106,769 30,162,039,273 15,468,616,968 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,078,213,881 (1,768,089,809) 310,124,072 Local Individuals 24,581,563,338 (24,762,255,202) (180,691,864) Local Corporates 11,409,478,431 (11,538,910,640) (129,432,208) ===============================================================================

