NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 4, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
498,722,100 279,106,769 30,162,039,273 15,468,616,968
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,078,213,881 (1,768,089,809) 310,124,072
Local Individuals 24,581,563,338 (24,762,255,202) (180,691,864)
Local Corporates 11,409,478,431 (11,538,910,640) (129,432,208)
===============================================================================
