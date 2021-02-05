Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 162.31 158.60 GBP 220.94 215.88 EUR 195.07 190.61 JPY 1.5440 1.5087 SAR 43.33 42.24 AED 44.20 43.17 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021