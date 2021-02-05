Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Thursday (February 4, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 162.31 158.60
GBP 220.94 215.88
EUR 195.07 190.61
JPY 1.5440 1.5087
SAR 43.33 42.24
AED 44.20 43.17
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
