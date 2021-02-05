Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 04.02.2021 VALUE 04.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0578% PA 0.6923% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0329% PA 0.7171% PA For 12 months 0.0541% PA 0.9291% PA For 2 Years 0.0541% PA 1.4291% PA For 3 Years 0.0541% PA 1.6791% PA For 4 years 0.0541% PA 1.9291% PA For 5 years 0.0541% PA 2.0541% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 04.02.2021 VALUE 04.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.2101% PA 0.5399% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.2028% PA 0.5473% PA For 12 Months -0.1586% PA 0.7164% PA For 2 Years -0.1586% PA 1.2164% PA For 3 Years -0.1586% PA 1.4664% PA For 4 years -0.1586% PA 1.7164% PA For 5 years -0.1586% PA 1.8414% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 04.02.2021 VALUE 04.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2960% PA 1.0460% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA For 12 Months 0.2597% PA 1.1347% PA For 2 Years 0.2597% PA 1.6347% PA For 3 Years 0.2597% PA 1.8847% PA For 4 years 0.2597% PA 2.1347% PA For 5 years 0.2597% PA 2.2597% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 04.02.2021 VALUE 04.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1558% PA 0.5942% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA For 12 Months 0.2097% PA 0.6653% PA For 2 Years 0.2097% PA 1.1653% PA For 3 Years 0.2097% PA 1.4153% PA For 4 Years 0.2097% PA 1.6653% PA For 5 years 0.2097% PA 1.7903% PA ========================================================

