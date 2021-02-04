Buzdar sees opposition facing internal chaos

LAHORE: The PTI government is stronger than before as every conspiracy of the opposition has failed during the last two and a half years.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement on Thursday. The CM said the desires of those conspiring against the government will not be fulfilled till 2023.

The opposition is involved in the politics of non-issues because it has no solid agenda for the public, he said. But, the CM emphasised the era of deceiving the people through hollow claims is all but over. People were deceived instead of providing relief in the past, he regretted.

The politics of those bankrupted the country is over and the conspirators should give an answer about the loot of their tenures, he added.

On the other side, the CM emphasised the PTI government is fulfilling its promises made with the people. Terming incumbent PTI government as the most transparent, the CM said PM Imran Khan-led government is fully engaged in public service. The opposition will not tender resignations as this requires moral courage, he said.

Those who have earned money through corrupt means have no courage to resign. Buzdar maintained the opposition parties spent their time deceiving the nation and, then, it continuously lied on the issue of resignations.

The people are fully aware of the era of loot and the opposition has been exposed as well, he added. No one is ready to come on the roads for the opposition.

The opposition is also facing internal chaos and it is striving for the upcoming Senate election instead of tendering resignations, concluded the CM.