Pakistan continues to firmly stand with Kashmiris: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the whole nation is standing side by side with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir as Pakistan and Kashmir are identical twins.

In a message on Thursday, the CM paid rich tribute to the just struggle of unarmed Kashmiris adding that both Pakistan and Kashmir are incomplete without each other.

Pakistan enjoys a strong relation of love and affection with the Kashmiris who have written a new history of the freedom struggle with their precious blood, he added.

The CM emphasised that Pakistan continues to firmly stand with the Kashmiris and added that no power on earth could break this immortal relationship.

In fact, Kashmiris are not alone in their justified freedom struggle and the whole Pakistani nation is standing with them, he stated.

The CM asserted that there is no justification of global silence on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and maintained the global community will have to be awoken from this slumber. India will have to be answerable for its every barbarity, he stressed.

Pakistan strongly condemns inhuman Indian treatment of oppressed Kashmiris, he added. The freedom-sun will rise with the blood of martyrs because India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their inalienable right of self-determination through a state-sponsored policy of cruelty and violence, the CM concluded.