ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan continues to firmly stand with Kashmiris: CM Buzdar

  • The CM emphasised that Pakistan continues to firmly stand with the Kashmiris and added that no power on earth could break this immortal relationship.
PPI 04 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the whole nation is standing side by side with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir as Pakistan and Kashmir are identical twins.

In a message on Thursday, the CM paid rich tribute to the just struggle of unarmed Kashmiris adding that both Pakistan and Kashmir are incomplete without each other.

Pakistan enjoys a strong relation of love and affection with the Kashmiris who have written a new history of the freedom struggle with their precious blood, he added.

The CM emphasised that Pakistan continues to firmly stand with the Kashmiris and added that no power on earth could break this immortal relationship.

In fact, Kashmiris are not alone in their justified freedom struggle and the whole Pakistani nation is standing with them, he stated.

The CM asserted that there is no justification of global silence on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and maintained the global community will have to be awoken from this slumber. India will have to be answerable for its every barbarity, he stressed.

Pakistan strongly condemns inhuman Indian treatment of oppressed Kashmiris, he added. The freedom-sun will rise with the blood of martyrs because India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their inalienable right of self-determination through a state-sponsored policy of cruelty and violence, the CM concluded.

Usman Buzdar

Pakistan continues to firmly stand with Kashmiris: CM Buzdar

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters