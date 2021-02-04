PPP rejects resignations, considers long march: report

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto chaired a party consultative session where party reportedly rejected en masse resignations recommendation circulated by the PDM as a bid to bring down the government.

ARY News citing its sources within the party reported that PPP has rejected immediate resignations from the parliament call of the Opposition’s 11-part alliance also known as Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), However, the party has formed a strategy to mobalise the masses for the long march.

It was decided that long march is necessary to create pressure on the government.

The party is of the understanding that before mass resignations can be considered, carrying out a long march is necessary, stated in the report.

After the Senate polls, the party is most likely to float its recommendations to PDM for a long march.