Pakistan
Economy on right direction under PM's leadership: Haleem Adil Shaikh
- He said that the PDM was not happy with the development of the country.
04 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday said that the economy of the country was moving on the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In a message on his twitter account, he said that the inflation was under control now.
Haleem said that the economy was on the track of stability but Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in search of NRO and trying to spread anarchy in the country.
He said that the PDM was not happy with the development of the country.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
Economy on right direction under PM's leadership: Haleem Adil Shaikh
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Read more stories
Comments