ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
PSX slightly slides down to 46,905 points

  • As many as 430 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 248 sustained losses.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed a slight bearish trend, losing 27.84 points, with negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 46,905.79 points against 46,933.63 points on the last working day.

A total 440,278,054 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 616,309,447 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.421 billion against Rs29.503 billion previous day.

As many as 430 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 248 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 34,493,500 shares and price per share of Rs27.92, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 30,377,500 and price per share of Rs119.41 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 19,245,500 and price per share of Rs4.67.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs705 per share, closing at Rs10890 while Mari Petroleum shares increased by Rs115.04 per share closing at Rs1649.02.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs499.99 per share, closing at Rs14000.01 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs48 per share, closing at Rs1550.

