PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities

(Karachi) Taking note of increase in prices of essential commodities, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the officials concerned to take effective measures to provide relief to the people.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, Imran said that the government is committed to provide relief to the common man. He instructed the officials to bring down prices of essential commodities.

The prime minister noted that the price of wheat flour affects the poor people the most. Therefore, all administrative measures must be ensured in this regard, he said.

The premier directed the officials to prepare proposals in this regard and ensure their implementation.

Meanwhile, various proposals were furnished in the meeting to bring down the prices of essential commodities. Apart from the administrative measures, the proposals envisaged use of technology to ensure transparency and discourage exploitation of the growers.

The prime minister had issued a directive for launch of a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and the use of latest technology for the purpose.

He stated that surprise inspection of wholesale markets should be ensured and people should be kept apprised about prices.

He stressed the need for transparency in auction of fruits and vegetables in wholesale markets so that no one could deprive farmers of their income and reward for hard work.