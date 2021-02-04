ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -9.56 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,682 Decreased By ▼ -303.67 (-1.17%)
KSE100 46,932 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0%)
KSE30 19,592 Increased By ▲ 23.09 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SEARL (The Searle Company Limited) 275.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.75%

Searle rejects reports of installing Reckitt Benckiser manufacturing unit in Pakistan

  • It added that currently the company has not entered into any kind of contractual arrangement with Reckitt Benckiser.
Ali Ahmed 04 Feb 2021

The Searle Company Private Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country has rejected reports stating that it has installed a manufacturing unit of British multinational Reckitt Benckiser in Pakistan.

“We would like to inform that the news/rumour spread via social media regarding the likelihood of the Searl Company Limited to install manufacturing unit of Reckitt Benckiser locally,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that currently the company has not entered into any kind of contractual arrangement with Reckitt Benckiser.

It is pertinent to inform that Searle Company Limited was established in 1965 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1993. International Brands Limited holds 56.6 percent of Searle Company, making former the holding company. The company has three manufacturing plants located in Karachi and Lahore apart from several other warehouses and storage facilities.

It principally operates in the pharmaceutical industry and its product portfolio primarily consists of medicinal products ranging in the following categories, some of which include Antibiotics, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Nutrition, Oncology, Neurology and Psychiatry, etc.

pharmaceutical searle reckitt benckiser

Searle rejects reports of installing Reckitt Benckiser manufacturing unit in Pakistan

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters