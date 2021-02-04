ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,666 Decreased By ▼ -319.24 (-1.23%)
KSE100 46,875 Decreased By ▼ -58.83 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,590 Increased By ▲ 20.85 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

  • The distribution list includes doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, licensed to the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.
  • The distribution aims to cover an average of 3.3% of total population of 145 countries by mid-2021.
Aisha Mahmood 04 Feb 2021

Pakistan will get 17.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX facility.

COVAX is co-led by the GAVI alliance which secures vaccines for poor countries, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the UN Children’s Fund.

The COVAX programme published its first distribution list in which it aims to deliver vaccines in the first half of 2021. COVAX has allocated at least 330 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for poorer countries. The distribution would cover an average of 3.3% of total population of 145 countries by mid-2021.

"This is in line with the Facility target to reach at least 3% population coverage in all countries in the first half of the year, enough to protect the most vulnerable groups such as health care workers," a statement by the programme said.

The distribution list includes 240m doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, licensed to the Serum Institute of India (SII); 1.2m doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 96m doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

According to the document, countries will receive doses in proportion to their population size. Pakistan will be getting 17.2 million doses, India 97.2m, Nigeria 16 million, Indonesia 13.7 million, Bangladesh 12.8 million and Brazil 10.6 million.

Coronavirus Pakistan AstraZeneca COVAX Vaccine distribution PfizerBioNTech World Health Organisation

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters