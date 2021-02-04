PDM meets today to decide strategy for long march, Senate election

(Karachi) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is meeting today to devise the future course of action against its anti-government movement, including the Senate elections and long march, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the meeting will be held in Islamabad, which will be chaired by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The PDM is likely to consider three options for the next phase of its anti-government campaign – resignations from assemblies, long march and no-confidence motion to send federal and Punjab government packing.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reportedly devised separate lines of action which would be presented in PDM meeting for a final decision.

All the top leaders of the constituent parties in the opposition alliance, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, will attend the meeting, while PML N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari will join via video link.

All parties in the opposition alliance are in favour of resignations and long march option except for the PPP. However, if the PPP does not agree on resignations and Long March, the PDM will exclude the party from the opposition alliance.