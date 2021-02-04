ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By ▼ -313.69 (-1.21%)
KSE100 46,867 Decreased By ▼ -66.27 (-0.14%)
KSE30 19,585 Increased By ▲ 15.83 (0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM meets today to decide strategy for long march, Senate election

  • The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reportedly devised separate lines of action which would be presented in PDM meeting for a final decision
  • All parties in the opposition alliance are in favour of resignations and long march option except for the PPP
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is meeting today to devise the future course of action against its anti-government movement, including the Senate elections and long march, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the meeting will be held in Islamabad, which will be chaired by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The PDM is likely to consider three options for the next phase of its anti-government campaign – resignations from assemblies, long march and no-confidence motion to send federal and Punjab government packing.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reportedly devised separate lines of action which would be presented in PDM meeting for a final decision.

All the top leaders of the constituent parties in the opposition alliance, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, will attend the meeting, while PML N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari will join via video link.

All parties in the opposition alliance are in favour of resignations and long march option except for the PPP. However, if the PPP does not agree on resignations and Long March, the PDM will exclude the party from the opposition alliance.

Pakistan Democratic Movement resignations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party future course of action anti government movement Senate elections and Long March

PDM meets today to decide strategy for long march, Senate election

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters