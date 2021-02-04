ANL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.97%)
Thai consumer mood hits 9-month low after new virus outbreak

  • The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 47.8 in January from 50.1 in December.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

BANGKOK: Thai consumer confidence dropped for a second straight month in January, hitting a nine-month low, on concerns about a fresh wave of coronavirus inflections, a university survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 47.8 in January from 50.1 in December.

Biotech biofuel coronavirus inflections Thai consumer confidence consumer index

