Markets
Thai consumer mood hits 9-month low after new virus outbreak
04 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thai consumer confidence dropped for a second straight month in January, hitting a nine-month low, on concerns about a fresh wave of coronavirus inflections, a university survey showed on Thursday.
The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 47.8 in January from 50.1 in December.
